FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Fulshear City Council voted Tuesday, Nov. 17, to require children younger than 18 to wear helmets when riding bicycles, electric bicycles and motor-assisted scooters on public ways, while postponing broader safety restrictions until residents have an opportunity to provide feedback.

Council also approved a restriction on carrying more passengers than a bicycle or scooter was designed to accommodate and made parents responsible for ensuring their children comply with the helmet requirement.

The council did not approve proposed restrictions on sidewalk speeds, minimum ages for operating certain e-bikes, nighttime riding and other operating rules. Those provisions will be considered separately following additional public discussion.

The decision came after council members debated whether to adopt the entire ordinance immediately or move forward with the most widely supported safety measures.

What Fulshear approved

Under Ordinance 2026-1561, children younger than 18 must wear properly fitted and securely fastened helmets when operating or riding bicycles, electric bicycles or motor-assisted scooters on public ways, including sidewalks, trails and other public property.

The requirement also applies to children riding in bicycle trailers, child carriers and other attached passenger devices.

Parents can be cited for allowing their children to ride without helmets.

The ordinance allows municipal court to dismiss a helmet violation if the defendant demonstrates that the child obtained a helmet by the required court appearance date.

Helmet violations can carry fines of up to $500.

Council also approved Section 38-243, which prohibits carrying more passengers than a bicycle, e-bike or scooter was originally designed and equipped to accommodate. Properly equipped child carriers, trailers and sidecars are permitted under specified conditions.

Violations of the passenger restriction can carry fines of up to $200.

Council debates parental responsibility

Council Member Kimberly Bow urged council to adopt the helmet requirement immediately but wait for public feedback before imposing additional restrictions.

She argued that parents play a central role in whether the regulations will succeed, particularly because many young riders receive their electric bicycles and scooters from family members.

“So we can create these ordinances all day long but if we don't have buy-in from our community and our parents how are we going to enforce that number, right?” Bow said.

She said the city should hear directly from parents and young riders before deciding which additional restrictions would be practical and enforceable.

“The no helmet no ride is a no brainer in my mind and we need to move forward with that immediately,” Bow said.

Another council member favored adopting the broader ordinance immediately, arguing that the city could revise its regulations after receiving public feedback.

“I would rather we pass this today and then come back and revisit it if we need to change it whichever way,” the council member said.

Ultimately, council sided with the more limited approach, approving the helmet and passenger requirements while postponing two other sections of the ordinance.

What council postponed

The postponed provisions were contained in Sections 38-244 and 38-246 of the proposed ordinance.

Section 38-244 would have required businesses selling bicycles, electric bicycles and scooters to provide purchasers with information about helmet requirements. It also would have established helmet-related requirements for businesses leasing the vehicles for use by children.

Section 38-246 contained a broader set of operating restrictions, including:

A 15 mph maximum speed on sidewalks and a 10 mph limit when riding within 10 feet of pedestrians.

A prohibition on children younger than 15 operating Class 3 electric bicycles.

Restrictions on operating bicycles, e-bikes and scooters on sidewalks in Fulshear's downtown district.

Restrictions on nighttime riding without required lighting and reflective equipment.

Prohibitions on children using distracting electronic devices or wearing headphones while riding.

Restrictions on reckless riding and other potentially dangerous behavior.

None of those provisions were adopted as part of Tuesday's vote. Council also postponed a proposed $100 impoundment fee while gathering additional public feedback.

Emergency responders report more injuries

Fort Bend County EMS Chief Dudley Waite presented figures showing that emergency responses involving bicycles, scooters and similar vehicles increased from 102 in fiscal year 2025 to 157 in fiscal year 2026. He also reported that head and neck injuries associated with those incidents increased approximately 91.4%. The figures include conventional bicycles and other devices, not exclusively electric bicycles and scooters.

Waite also shared his experience surviving a serious bicycle accident in 2021.

“My helmet saved my life, and I say that without apology,” Waite told council.

He said the helmet broke into three pieces during the accident, but he was released from the hospital after three days.

His testimony reinforced council members' concerns about the consequences of riding without protective equipment.

Police emphasize safety over citations

During the discussion, police officials emphasized that the goal of the ordinance is to improve safety rather than simply issue citations to young riders.

Fulshear Police Capt. William Henry described seeing students riding on sidewalks while looking at their phones and wearing earbuds.

Officers want the ability to address dangerous behavior before an accident occurs, he explained.

“It's not about punitive so much as we just want everybody to be safe,” Henry said.

The ordinance's provision allowing helmet citations to be dismissed after a helmet is obtained is intended to encourage compliance.

Council members also discussed monitoring enforcement activity and accident statistics to determine whether additional restrictions are necessary.

Fulshear and Katy address similar concerns

Fulshear's action came one day after the Katy City Council held a workshop on its own proposed e-bike and scooter regulations.

Fulshear Council Member Randy Connor attended Katy's workshop, where officials discussed minimum riding ages, helmet requirements, parental responsibility and restrictions on where and how the vehicles can be operated.

Unlike Fulshear, Katy has not adopted new regulations. Katy Police Chief Bryon Woytek is expected to revise the proposal based on council feedback before returning for possible consideration Dec. 14. Read our coverage here.

The two cities are taking different approaches to the same safety concerns, with Fulshear moving forward on helmet requirements while Katy continues reviewing its proposed ordinance.

Public meeting scheduled Wednesday

Fulshear scheduled a public town hall for Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6:30 p.m. at the Irene Stern Community Center to discuss additional e-bike and scooter regulations.

Council members Randy Connor, Kimberly Bow and Abhijeet Utturkar were appointed to a committee to continue examining the issue.

The postponed provisions could return to council for consideration in December.

For now, Fulshear has adopted helmet requirements for children and restrictions on carrying passengers, while leaving the broader operating rules for further public discussion.

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