Jury duty scam costs Fort Bend woman $50,000 through Bitcoin ATM

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A Fort Bend County woman lost $50,000 after a scammer posing as a sheriff’s office captain convinced her that she faced arrest for missing federal jury duty, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman received a call Aug. 28 that appeared to come from the Sheriff’s Office. The caller identified himself as an FBCSO captain and told her she had failed to appear for federal jury duty and had warrants for her arrest.

The scammer warned the woman that she could be arrested if she went to the Sheriff’s Office and instructed her to remain on the phone while following his directions. She also received text messages with additional instructions and was told she was under a purported “gag order” prohibiting her from discussing the situation with anyone.

Fearing arrest, the woman withdrew $50,000 in cash from her bank account. She was then directed to a Bitcoin ATM, where she deposited the money through multiple cryptocurrency transactions to pay the supposed fines and fees.

The woman eventually became suspicious, stopped following the caller’s instructions and went directly to the Sheriff’s Office to report the scam.

“These scammers are deliberately creating fear and a sense of urgency to keep people from stopping to question what they’re being told,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “We want our residents to know that the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office will never demand money to resolve a warrant or avoid arrest. If you receive a call like this, hang up, verify the information independently, and never allow anyone to pressure you into sending money.”

Federal courts do not demand payment by phone

The claim that the woman faced arrest for missing federal jury duty contained an important warning sign.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas warns that federal courts do not demand payments by phone, text message or email and do not instruct people to use cryptocurrency to avoid arrest.

The federal judiciary also says most initial contact with prospective jurors occurs through the U.S. mail.

Cryptocurrency kiosk scams have become a significant problem in Texas. Texans filed 1,179 complaints involving cryptocurrency kiosks in 2025 and reported nearly $57 million in losses, according to the FBI.

FBCSO also warns about bail bond scams

The Sheriff’s Office said scammers are also targeting residents with bail bond schemes.

In those cases, callers claim a family member or loved one has been arrested and needs immediate payment to be released from jail. Scammers may pose as bail bondsmen, attorneys or law enforcement officers and demand payment through Zelle, Cash App, gift cards, Bitcoin or other cryptocurrency.

FBCSO advises residents to hang up and independently contact the appropriate law enforcement agency or detention facility using a verified phone number before sending money.

Sheriff’s Office launches ‘Scam Sunday’

FBCSO is also launching a public education campaign called “Scam Sunday.”

Each Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office says it will share information about current and emerging scams, common warning signs and practical steps residents can take to protect themselves and their families. The agency did not specify in its announcement how the weekly information will be distributed.

FBCSO reminds residents that it will never call or email demanding payment to resolve a warrant, legal matter or avoid arrest. Only a judge can impose a fine.

Residents should also be suspicious of anyone demanding immediate payment through gift cards, payment apps or cryptocurrency and should not rely on caller ID, a name or badge number as proof that a caller is legitimate.