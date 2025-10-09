Fort Bend shooting victim knew gunman before Houston-area rampage, police say

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A shooting spree that began in Sugar Land and continued across the Houston area Wednesday left four people dead, including the suspected gunman.

The violence started just before 1 p.m. in the 12900 block of Dairy Ashford in Sugar Land, near U.S. 90. A woman was shot multiple times by a man with whom she had a relationship, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. The woman was found in the driver's seat of a white SUV that had gone off the road.

The incident was initially reported as a road rage shooting, but police later learned that the victim and the shooter knew each other.

"The suspect and victim had a relationship and that this incident was not a random act of road-rage violence," the Sugar Land Police Department said in a news release.

Two civilians helped officers provide lifesaving measures before the woman was transported to Ben Taub Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Dairy Ashford between Julie Rivers Drive and Corporate Drive was closed Wednesday afternoon as Sugar Land Police investigated.

About 30 minutes after the first shooting, two men were shot and killed at a mechanic shop in the 13000 block of Fondren in southwest Houston, Houston police Lt. Larry Crowson said during a news conference.

A man driving a gray Ford Escape, matching the description of the Sugar Land shooter's vehicle, got into an altercation with a mechanic before shooting him to death, Crowson said. As the shooter fled, he shot and killed a witness who was video recording, Crowson said.

The suspected shooter was found dead around 2 p.m. in the same vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 8000 block of Creekbend Drive, Crowson said.

× Expand Covering Katy The three locations of Wednesday's shootings.

