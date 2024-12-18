Fort Bend Sheriff Warns of Fake Warrant Phone Scam Targeting Texas Residents

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about sophisticated scam attempts involving fake bench warrant notifications targeting people in across numerous states.

Scammers contact residents through phone calls, texts and emails, demanding immediate payment to "clear" nonexistent warrants. The criminals typically request payment via prepaid cards or wire transfers.

"The scammers frequently pose as law enforcement officers and may use spoofed phone numbers to appear legitimate. Law enforcement will never contact anyone to demand payment over the phone for a warrant," said Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Authorities advise anyone receiving suspicious warrant-related calls to contact their local police department or courthouse directly. They emphasize never providing personal or financial information to unknown callers.

Investigators recommend documenting all suspicious contacts, including the caller's name, company, phone number and other identifying details to assist in tracking down the perpetrators.

"The fake arrest warrants have been reported across the country, including in Ohio, Illinois, New Mexico, Kentucky, Utah, the District of Columbia, and Florida," said a warning on the U.S. Courts website. "Anyone demanding or obtaining money or anything of value while impersonating an officer or employee of the United States may be fined and imprisoned for up to three years."