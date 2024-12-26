Fort Bend Road and Lane Closures

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority has provided its latest list of road and lane closures due to Highway 99 construction.
Grand Parkway
- October 1 - January 1, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound frontage road between Sandhill Dr. and FM-1464 will have alternating lanes closures each day (Monday - Friday only).
- December 27, 09:00am - 3:00pm. Grand Parkway southbound main lanes between New Territory Blvd. and Riverpark Dr. will have the outside lane closed.