Fort Bend Judge Becerra to challenge Indicted County Judge KP George in Primary Race

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — District Court Judge J. Christian Becerra announced Thursday he will challenge indicted incumbent KP George in the Democratic primary for Fort Bend County judge, marking the second Democratic challenger to enter the race in less than a week.

Becerra, who presides over the 434th District Court, joins former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike in challenging George, who faces charges related to an alleged scheme involving fake racist social media posts during his previous campaign. Prosecutors say George and his former chief of staff Taral Patel posted divisive racist social media posts to gain voter sympathy while making the posts appear to come from political opponents.

"Leaders lead. I won't stand for anyone who uses hate to drive a wedge between our communities," said Becerra, who currently serves as administrative judge for the Council of Judges at the Fort Bend County Justice Center.

A fourth-generation Fort Bend County resident, Becerra has served on the district court for five years and previously worked as an assistant district attorney and partner in a Richmond law firm.

He currently oversees the county's Felony Mental Health Court and launched a behavioral health initiative working with local school districts. Becerra also serves on the boards of Fort Bend Family Promise, Attack Poverty and the Fort Bend Literacy Council.

The Democratic primary will select a nominee for the general election in one of Texas' most diverse counties.

"Our relationships within our community, in Austin, and frankly, in the nation, have been compromised," Becerra said of George.

Becerra outlined several priorities, including increasing law enforcement staffing to patrol the county's 875 square miles and managing growth as new master-planned communities develop.

"With an ever-increasing population, planning for the future is paramount for success," he said, emphasizing the need for infrastructure investment in roads and water systems.

Becerra, who will continue presiding over the 434th District Court during his campaign, lives in Richmond with his wife Lacy and three daughters.

"As one of Texas' fastest-growing counties, we need an experienced steward of the people," Becerra said. "I am dedicated to leading this county, our people and our future."

The author of this article and the owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.