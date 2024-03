RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Democratic Incumbent Sheriff Eric Fagan has three challengers in his party's 2024 primary. The candidates are listed below, in the order they appeared on the Ballot.

The early voting results are below.

× Expand Dem Sheriff early voting

The Fort Bend Republican party has three candidates running for the party's nomination for Sheriff. Their names appear below in the order that they appeared on the ballot.

The early voting results are below.