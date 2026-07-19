Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Seeks Help Locating Missing 5-Year-Old in Katy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing 5-year-old boy last seen Sunday afternoon in Katy.

The child, identified by state officials as Edward Hall, was last seen in the 3800 block of Ryans Rock Court, a neighborhood off Tamarron Parkway near Tamarron Trace, on the afternoon of July 19, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was wearing black pants and a black T-shirt featuring Elmo on the front, with no shoes. He has black hair with loose curls.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no indication of foul play but is seeking assistance in locating him to verify his well-being.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 281-341-4665, option 1. Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

An AMBER Alert was later issued for Edward Sunday evening.

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