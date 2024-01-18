Sheriff's Office Investigating murder suicide - 5 Dead in Richmond

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) - Five family members are dead following a murder-suicide at home in the 17000 block of Corey Cornel Lane which is off Clodine Road near Bissonnet Street in Richmond.

The crime happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

A juvenile and a grandmother in the residence called the Sheriff's Office dispatch center and alerted deputies of the killings.

When Fort Bend County Sheriff's Deputies arrived, they found two surviving children who hid during the shooting, as well as one adult who was unharmed. The suspect, Alrick "Shawn" Alphanso Barrett, 46, killed his estranged wife, his brother-in-law, and sister-in-law. They were all in their 40s. He also killed his 8-year-old niece before killing himself.

"Our community stands united against such acts, and we are committed to providing support and resources to victims during these challenging times," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "I extended my deepest sympathies to this family and to those who have been affected by domestic violence."

The victims and the suspect were transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for postmortem examination. Results are pending.

This case remains under investigation.