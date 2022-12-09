Cold Murder Case solved by Fort Bend County Deputies and Texas Rangers

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The cold case murder of a 21-year-old mother of two has been solved, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Lorraine Diaz was shot to death nearly six years ago. Deputies found her body on January 11, 2017, at 1:42 a.m. After shooting her, the killer stuffed her body into the trunk of a car. The vehicle was set on fire in a rural area of FM 762 in Richmond, a short distance south of George Ranch High School.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Johnny Minh Dang

Police always suspected her boyfriend was the killer, but never had the evidence to charge him, until now.

The break came a few weeks ago. Detectives are not revealing what they learned, but it was significant enough to reopen the investigation and ask the Texas Rangers for support. Additional information led to the arrest of Johnny Minh Dang, 33, of Richmond.

“Our detectives and Texas Ranger partners worked tirelessly to solve this cold case,” said Sheriff Eric Fagan. “They never gave up, and their persistence ultimately led to identifying and arresting the suspect of this heinous crime.”

The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force arrested Dang on November 29, 2022. Dang remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $500,000 bond, charged with first-degree murder.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues to uncover other evidence.

“This was an especially brutal murder of a young woman,” said FBCSO Detective Scott Minyard. “I am extremely thankful for the diligent efforts by detectives originally assigned to this case and our Texas Ranger partners, Ranger Pete Luna and Ranger James Wilkins.”