Fort Bend County Libraries collecting prom attire donations

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Libraries are collecting gently used prom attire to help teen girls look their best on one of high school's most memorable nights without the burden of cost.

Donations of semi-formal and formal dresses, shoes, shawls, hair accessories and jewelry will be accepted through March 26 during business hours at eight county library branches, including locations in Katy, Fulshear, Richmond, Sugar Land and Missouri City. All donations must be clean and in good condition.

Teens who attend the March 28 Prom Boutique at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview Drive in Richmond, will receive a voucher to select a dress, a pair of shoes and accessories. The event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program is free and open to the public.

Donation drop-off locations include: