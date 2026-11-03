McCoy leads Wong as Democrats dominate Fort Bend County early and absentee voting results

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — Democrat Dexter McCoy holds a commanding lead over Republican Daniel Wong in the race for Fort Bend County judge Tuesday night, as Democrats lead most county races in early voting and absentee ballot returns.

McCoy has 111,278 votes, or 60.24%, compared with Wong's 73,444 votes, or 39.76%, according to unofficial results released by Fort Bend County. McCoy leads by 37,834 votes.

The results do not yet include ballots cast on Election Day.

The county judge's race follows months of political battles involving Fort Bend County's leadership. Wong was appointed county judge earlier this year by a district judge while McCoy serves as Precinct 4 commissioner.

Democrats lead countywide races

Democrats hold substantial leads in every countywide partisan race, including district attorney, district clerk, county clerk and county treasurer.

District attorney: Democrat Brian Middleton leads Republican Shawn McDonald with 111,599 votes, or 60.96%, compared with McDonald's 71,463 votes, or 39.04%.

District clerk: Democrat Beverley McGrew Walker leads Republican Audrey Lee with 111,613 votes, or 60.94%, compared with Lee's 71,529 votes, or 39.06%.

County clerk: Democrat Sonya Jones leads Republican Tamara McFarlane with 111,178 votes, or 60.84%, compared with McFarlane's 71,550 votes, or 39.16%.

County treasurer: Democrat Jeffrey Boney leads Republican Bill Rickert with 110,458 votes, or 60.38%, compared with Rickert's 72,494 votes, or 39.62%.

Democrats lead commissioner races

Precinct 2: Democratic Commissioner Grady Prestage leads Republican Tony Aranda with 35,949 votes, or 77.27%, compared with Aranda's 10,576 votes, or 22.73%.

Precinct 4: Democrat April Jones leads Republican Ken Mathews with 30,961 votes, or 68.57%, compared with Mathews' 14,194 votes, or 31.43%.

Republicans lead two justice of the peace races

Republicans lead both Precinct 1 justice of the peace contests, while Democrats lead the three other contested positions.

Precinct 1, Place 1: Republican Kelly Crow leads Democrat Martin Sanchez with 24,144 votes, or 56.44%, compared with Sanchez's 18,634 votes, or 43.56%.

Precinct 1, Place 2: Republican Tricia Krenek leads Democrat Hortencia Sanchez with 24,328 votes, or 56.86%, compared with Sanchez's 18,457 votes, or 43.14%.

Precinct 2, Place 1: Democrat Roderick Garner leads Republican Ninh Truong with 36,091 votes, or 77.89%, compared with Truong's 10,242 votes, or 22.11%.

Precinct 3, Place 1: Democrat Sonia Rash leads Republican William Ferguson with 25,408 votes, or 52.41%, compared with Ferguson's 23,067 votes, or 47.59%. Rash leads by 2,341 votes.

Precinct 3, Place 2: Democrat Rachelle Carter leads Republican Ken Cannata with 24,796 votes, or 51.60%, compared with Cannata's 23,255 votes, or 48.40%. Carter leads by 1,541 votes.

Democrats lead all six district court races

Democrats lead all six contested district court races in Fort Bend County's early and absentee voting returns.

240th District Court: Democrat Surendran K. Pattel leads Republican Asha Reddi with 110,078 votes, or 60.23%, compared with Reddi's 72,682 votes, or 39.77%.

268th District Court: Democrat Brendetta Scott leads Republican Steve Rogers with 110,247 votes, or 60.22%, compared with Rogers' 72,818 votes, or 39.78%.

328th District Court: Democrat Monica Rawlins leads Republican Richard Lybarger with 111,829 votes, or 61.20%, compared with Lybarger's 70,899 votes, or 38.80%.

458th District Court: Democrat Tameika Carter leads Republican Maggie Jaramillo with 109,608 votes, or 59.91%, compared with Jaramillo's 73,332 votes, or 40.09%.

501st District Court: Democrat LaTosha McGill Clayton leads Republican Richard T. Bell with 109,058 votes, or 59.71%, compared with Bell's 73,597 votes, or 40.29%.

502nd District Court: Democrat Tamecia Glover leads Republican Mark H. Hanna with 109,628 votes, or 59.99%, compared with Hanna's 73,129 votes, or 40.01%.

Democrats lead all five county court-at-law races

Democrats also lead all five contested county court-at-law races, with each receiving approximately 59% to 61% of the early and absentee vote.

County Court at Law No. 1: Democrat Nireasha Murray leads Republican Chris Morales with 108,214 votes, or 59.15%, compared with Morales' 74,736 votes, or 40.85%.

County Court at Law No. 2: Democrat Tyra McCollum leads Republican Jorden Maljovec with 111,199 votes, or 60.88%, compared with Maljovec's 71,451 votes, or 39.12%.

County Court at Law No. 3: Democrat Juli A. Mathew leads Republican Jessica Jaramillo with 110,891 votes, or 60.66%, compared with Jaramillo's 71,925 votes, or 39.34%.

County Court at Law No. 4: Democrat Toni Wallace leads Republican Michael Cody Moore with 111,151 votes, or 60.77%, compared with Moore's 71,746 votes, or 39.23%.

County Court at Law No. 6: Democrat Stephen Longoria leads Republican Dean Hrbacek with 110,867 votes, or 60.61%, compared with Hrbacek's 72,043 votes, or 39.39%.

All results are unofficial and reflect early voting and absentee ballots only. Election Day votes have not yet been included. We will update this story when the final unofficial numbers are available. The vote does not become official until the results are accepted by a vote of Commissioners Court.

Texas House races

House District 26: Republican incumbent Matt Morgan leads Democrat Elizabeth "Eliz" Markowitz in Fort Bend County's early voting and absentee returns, with 20,097 votes, or 51.41%, compared with Markowitz's 18,998 votes, or 48.59%. Morgan leads by 1,099 votes.

House District 27: Democratic incumbent Ron Reynolds leads Republican Max Alalibo with 35,088 votes, or approximately 79%, compared with Alalibo's 9,535 votes, or 21%. Reynolds leads by 25,553 votes.

House District 28: Democrat Sandy Ibanez leads Republican incumbent Gary Gates with 26,556 votes, or 51.57%, compared with Gates' 24,939 votes, or 48.43%. Ibanez leads by 1,617 votes.

House District 76: Democratic incumbent Suleman Lalani leads Republican Linda Howell with 29,283 votes, or approximately 67%, compared with Howell's 14,392 votes, or 33%. Lalani leads by 14,891 votes.