Fort Bend County approves outdoor burn ban as drought conditions worsen

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County commissioners approved an outdoor burn ban Monday for all unincorporated areas of the county.

The ban comes as extreme heat and worsening drought conditions increase wildfire risk. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office has been monitoring the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a standard tool used to assess wildfire potential. The index ranges from 0, indicating no moisture depletion, to 800, indicating extremely dry conditions.

As of Oct. 13, 2025, Fort Bend County's KBDI reading was 642, indicating significantly dry conditions.

Commissioners reviewed drought index data and the extended forecast showing continued heat and minimal rainfall before determining current conditions present a potential public safety hazard.

Under the Declaration and Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning in Fort Bend County, residents are prohibited from burning or ordering another to burn any materials outdoors unless the fire is entirely contained within an enclosure designed to confine all flames, sparks, embers and ash. The order restricts the use of open flames, including burning trash, campfires, burn barrels and other open-flame devices.

County Judge KP George is authorized to rescind the declaration after consulting with the county fire marshal when drought conditions improve and hazardous circumstances no longer exist.