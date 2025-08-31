Whataburger Near Completion at Katy's Morton Ranch Road Location

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The highly anticipated Whataburger at 24710 Morton Ranch Road is nearing completion and will open soon, bringing the beloved Texas burger chain to north Katy residents near the recently opened H-E-B supermarket across from Katy Park.

Construction of the $2.5 million, 3,305-square-foot restaurant is in its final stages. The orange-and-white striped building is taking shape as crews put the finishing touches on what will be the latest addition to the area's growing dining scene.

"We are joining communities where we can have the most impact, provide the best hospitality, and serve a great meal," said Whataburger Senior VP and Chief Development Officer Todd Ewen in a press release.

Texas-born chain has been serving customers since Harmon Dobson opened the first location in Corpus Christi in 1950.

The new location will offer Whataburger favorites including the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the chain's famous condiments that have become popular enough to reach grocery store shelves throughout the Houston area.