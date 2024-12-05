Beans & Brews Plans Fulshear Location After Katy Debut

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Beans & Brews Coffeehouse will celebrate its grand opening at 20314 Franz Road on Dec. 18, following a soft opening on Nov. 18.

First-time franchise owners Ashley and Thomas Perrin plan to open 12 locations across the Greater Houston area over the next decade. Their second store is set to open in Cypress this month, with a third location planned for Fulshear in January 2025.

The couple will oversee the operations of Katy, Cypress, Tomball, Hockley, and Bryan College Station. Thomas Perrin is a former U.S. Marine and supply chain professional, while Ashley previously worked as an ICU nurse.

Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Beans & Brews is known for its "high-altitude roasting" technique, which uses low temperatures to create smooth, intense flavors. The menu includes coffee drinks, teas, frozen beverages, sodas and healthy food options.

"Their passion for coffee, combined with their dedication to serving the community perfectly aligns with our values," said CEO Doug Willmarth.

The Katy location will offer free coffee vouchers to local teachers during its grand opening celebration.