Texas Tea Chain HTeaO Building Two New Katy Stores

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Texas-based iced tea chain HTeaO is building two new drive-thru locations in Katy, marking the company's expansion into one of Harris County's fastest-growing suburban Houston markets.

The first new location at 21810 Kingsland Blvd., a short distance east of South Mason Road, is expected to open soon, according to filings with the State of Texas. The $904,000 project will feature a 1,775-square-foot freestanding building with drive-thru service.

A second location is planned for 19832 W. Little York Road near the Westfield Ranch neighborhood in north Katy. Construction on that 2,206-square-foot facility is underway.

The company opened its first Katy-area location in the City of Katy along Avenue D at Franz Road.

HTeaO, founded in Amarillo in 2009, operates more than 125 franchise locations across multiple states.

The chain specializes in fresh-brewed iced tea made with reverse osmosis-filtered water and offers more than 20 flavors, ranging from traditional sweet tea to fruit-infused varieties.

Both new projects are privately funded on private land, according to state filings. The Kingsland Boulevard location has completed its review process and construction is ongoing.