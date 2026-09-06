Tavolina 44 brings Italian dishes, Balkan influences to Villagio Town Center in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A new Italian-American restaurant from the team behind a Houston dining concept has opened at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch.

Tavolina 44 is located at 22756 Westheimer Parkway, Suite 180, near the intersection of Westheimer Parkway and Peek Road.

The space was previously home to The Local Bar, a concept from the owners of Local Table, and more recently housed Liana's Mexican Kitchen & Cantina.

Co-owner Mirela Pllana told Covering Katy the restaurant was designed as a family-friendly neighborhood spot combining Italian hospitality with American classics.

The menu includes pizzas, pastas, fish and meat dishes.

× 1 of 5 Expand Courtesy Tavolina 44 Tavolina 44, a new Italian-American restaurant at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch, offers made-from-scratch dishes, wine and handcrafted cocktails. × 2 of 5 Expand Tavolina 44 Tavolina 44, a new Italian-American restaurant at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch, offers made-from-scratch dishes, wine and handcrafted cocktails. × 3 of 5 Expand Tavolina 44 Tavolina 44, a new Italian-American restaurant at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch, offers made-from-scratch dishes, wine and handcrafted cocktails. × 4 of 5 Expand Tavolina 44 Tavolina 44, a new Italian-American restaurant at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch, offers made-from-scratch dishes, wine and handcrafted cocktails. × 5 of 5 Expand Tavolina 44 Tavolina 44, a new Italian-American restaurant at Villagio Town Center in Cinco Ranch, offers made-from-scratch dishes, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Prev Next

“Everything is made in house, from scratch,” Pllana told Covering Katy. “We have a nice wine selection, as well as handcrafted cocktails.”

Tavolina 44 comes from the team behind Good Times Kitchen + Bar in Houston's Midtown area.

Co-Owner Isa Loshaj told Chron in January that Tavolina 44 would have a stronger Italian focus than Good Times while retaining some of the Balkan influences found at the Houston restaurant.

Loshaj told Chron that plans for the menu included sujuk, a dry fermented sausage connected to his family's Kosovo heritage. He said the recipe had been in his family for roughly a century.

The new restaurant also brings Loshaj's business closer to home. He told Chron that he and his family live in Cinco Ranch and that he had been commuting to Good Times in Midtown for about five years.

“I live five minutes from there,” Loshaj told Chron.

Tavolina 44 is accepting reservations through OpenTable.

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