Swig Brings Its Popular "Dirty Soda" Concept to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – The trending beverage destination Swig has officially opened its doors at 1111 Katy Fort Bend Rd, a short distance north of the Katy Freeway.

Celebrating its grand opening on June 26, 2025 the shop is known for transforming ordinary sodas into creative custom drinks, Swig introduces Katy residents to the viral "dirty soda" phenomenon. Their signature "dirty sodas" transform familiar favorites like Dr Pepper and Sprite with additions such as coconut cream, peach syrup, vanilla, and other creative mix-ins that have captured national attention.

This marks the second Swig location in the Greater Katy area, joining the successful Fulshear location near Cross Creek Ranch. The new shop adds another exciting dining option to Katy's rapidly expanding restaurant scene.

Creative Beverage Combinations Meet Traditional Favorites

Beyond their famous sodas, Swig's menu features thick milkshakes, freshly baked sugar cookies with signature pink frosting, salted pretzel bites, and crispy churros. The shop also offers sugar-free options, fresh lemonades, iced teas, and sparkling water refreshers to accommodate various dietary preferences.

Convenient Service Options for Busy Families

The Katy location offers multiple ordering methods designed to fit seamlessly into customers' daily routines. Guests can place orders in-store for a traditional experience, use the Swig mobile app for advance ordering and quick pickup, or take advantage of delivery services for ultimate convenience.

These flexible options make Swig an ideal stop for various occasions, from post-game celebrations and after-school treats to quick family outings and busy weekday pick-me-ups. The streamlined ordering process ensures customers can enjoy their favorite drinks without disrupting their schedules.