Supreme Dumplings Opens First Texas Location in Katy Asian Town

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Supreme Dumplings will open its first Texas location in Katy next month, bringing authentic Taiwanese cuisine to its first the Houston area location in Katy's Asian Town.

The restaurant, will be located at 23119 Colonial Parkway, Suite A12, specializing in handcrafted Xiao Long Bao, a traditional Taiwanese soup dumpling. The chain previously opened locations in Seattle and San Francisco.

"We're thrilled to open our very first Texas location in Katy," said a statement from Supreme Dumplings. "Our goal is to introduce the authentic flavors of Taiwan to the vibrant Houston area — offering handcrafted dumplings, comforting noodles, and a warm, elevated dining experience for everyone to enjoy."

Soft opening begins Oct. 16

Supreme Dumplings is holding a soft opening Oct. 16-31, offering one free non-alcoholic drink per customer. The grand opening is scheduled for Nov. 1, when the first 100 guests will receive a free order of Xiao Long Bao.

Menu features traditional Taiwanese dishes

The restaurant features an open kitchen where diners can watch chefs hand-fold dumplings. The menu includes:

Supreme Pork Xiao Long Bao, the signature soup dumpling

Black Truffle & Chicken Xiao Long Bao

Szechuan Spicy Xiao Long Bao

Supreme Spicy Pork Wontons

Pork Chop Fried Rice

Tan Tan Noodles

Hot & Sour Soup

The restaurant is led by a former Din Tai Fung executive chef and a former W Hotel five-star chef, the company said.

The dining room features wood accents, marble finishes and warm lighting designed to reflect a modern Taiwanese aesthetic.

For more information visit https://www.supreme-dumplings.com/.