Sip N Stroll Returns: Wine Event to Benefit Katy's Christ Clinic

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy Sip N Stroll, a wine-tasting fundraiser benefiting Christ Clinic, returns April 5 from 5-9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris Event Center.

The event, now in its 29th year and presented by Kroger, features more than 300 beverages, including 200 wine selections, craft beer and spirits. Over 35 restaurants will compete for culinary awards judged by chefs, food influencers and media representatives.

"We are thrilled to bring the Katy Sip N Stroll back for 2025 and continue our tradition of pouring for a purpose and providing a fun and relaxed evening for wine, food, and music lovers, which supports a very worthwhile local charity...Christ Clinic who provides much needed medical care for people right here in the Katy and surrounding community," said Constance McDerby, event co-founder.

The event includes live entertainment, local artisan vendors and a 60-foot Kroger Experience Alley featuring gourmet food selections.

VIP ticket holders receive early access, premium wine tastings and additional perks. General admission tickets cost $65, and VIP tickets are $95.

Sponsors include Aruba Tourism, Genesis Corcoran Realty, Le Chloe Med Spa, Patton Properties, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Hess Persson Estates, Covering Katy, Katy Times, Katy Christian Magazine, PetTalk Magazine, Spring Branch Magazine and SWOON Magazine.

Food & Vine Time Productions hosts the biannual fundraiser to support Christ Clinic, which provides free and low-cost medical services to Katy-area residents in need.

For tickets, visit sipandstroll.com.

About Food & Vine Time Productions:

Food & Vine Time Productions, founded by Constance McDerby with life and business partner Clifton McDerby, produces large-scale consumer and lifestyle events focused on making wines approachable for the novice to the aficionado. FVTP is proud to have raised over $2 million dollars through various channels since its inception in 2002 for local charities and deserving non-profits.

Wine & Food Week was the first multi-day, multi-faceted, comprehensive destination culinary and wine event in the Metro area and the first event nationally to promote locally-sourced and sustainable products launched by the company. Food & Vine Time Productions created another first when it launched the state’s first multi-day craft beer destination and educational event featuring over 300 craft beer selections. Brewmasters Craft Beer Festival was named #3 beer event in America by USA Today and #1 in Houston by Houstonia Magazine running for over a decade. Food & Vine Time Productions’ events include Houston Chronicle Culinary Stars, Katy Sip N Stroll, Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, and a myriad of private events for various clients. It also created Wine Fair Cy-Fair, Zest in the West, and Haute Wheels Food Truck Fest—the first ever food truck festival in Houston.