Singas Famous Pizza Opens in Katy With Halal Menu Options

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Singas Famous Pizza is now open at 25830 Westheimer Parkway, offering New York-style pizza with halal options and what the ownership team describes as a South Asian twist.

The restaurant is part of the Singas brand, which was founded in New York in 1967.

Halal Options Available

The Katy location offers extensive halal menu options, according to the ownership team. The restaurant combines traditional New York-style pizza with flavors designed to appeal to the South Asian community.

"Our South Asian twist gives guests this really fun 'East meets West' experience," the local ownership team said. "You get the familiar NY-style pies people grew up with, plus flavors and toppings that speak directly to the desi and halal-seeking community in Katy and greater Houston."

Pricing and Delivery Options

The restaurant offers a promotion where customers who buy any two pies of any size with one topping receive a cheese pie free.

Pickup and delivery are available through Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Community Focus

The restaurant is owned by a local Katy entrepreneur with a background as a technology executive director.

"I opened Singas to bring the taste of New York down to H-Town," the owner said. "With so many folks who've migrated from NY and NJ, I knew they had to be missing good pizza, and I wanted to build a spot that feels like theirs."

The ownership team plans to support local schools, mosques, churches and neighborhood organizations through partnerships and fundraisers.

The restaurant is designed for families and offers catering for office lunches, birthday parties and community events.