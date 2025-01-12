Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Katy's Elyson community

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Shipley Do-Nuts will open later this year in the growing Elyson community, as the Texas-born chain continues its Houston-area expansion.

The 1,480-square-foot shop is expected to open in July at 7016 Elyson Exchange Way near Freeman Road. Construction costs are estimated at $300,000, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filings.

Founded in Houston in the mid-1940s, Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its handcrafted donuts and kolaches made fresh daily. The menu also features hot and iced coffee offerings, along with pastries including cinnamon rolls and apple fritters.