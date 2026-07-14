Shake Shack Opens Aliana location in Richmond

Quick Summary: Shake Shack opened its ninth Houston-area restaurant on July 8 near Aliana in Richmond, at 19130 W. Bellfort St. The 3,000-square-foot location offers Shake Shack's full menu, including the classic ShackBurger, chicken sandwiches, hand-spun shakes and rotating seasonal specials.

KATY, TX — Shake Shack opened its new location near Aliana in Richmond on July 8, bringing with it a menu that's built its reputation not just on classic fast food, but on the small touches — hand-spun shakes, hormone-free beef, crinkle-cut fries — that have made it a destination rather than just another drive-thru option.

There is also a shake shack in Katy at 19300 Katy Freeway and 2515 Town Center Blvd N in Sugar Land.

What's on the Shake Shack menu?

The centerpiece of the menu is the ShackBurger, made with 100% all-natural Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and the chain's signature ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun. It's widely considered the chain's most popular item, alongside the SmokeShack burger, the Avocado Bacon Burger and the Chicken Shack sandwich. For those looking for something different, the menu also includes the 'Shroom Burger, a vegetarian option built around a crispy portobello mushroom stuffed with cheese.

Does Shake Shack have chicken sandwiches?

Yes — chicken has become just as central to the Shack experience as beef. Sandwiches feature white-meat chicken that's breaded and fried crisp on the outside while staying juicy inside, dressed with fresh toppings, toasted buns and house-made sauces. The Chicken Shack keeps things classic with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo, while the Avocado Bacon Chicken adds a smokier, creamier twist with fresh avocado and crispy bacon.

What seasonal items does Shake Shack offer?

Shake Shack rotates in limited-time items throughout the year to keep customers coming back. This summer's menu brought back a Smoky BBQ lineup with a new rib sandwich, spicy fries, mac and cheese, and smoky barbecue chicken sandwiches and beef burgers, along with a rotating cast of milkshakes and drinks.

Returning for a third straight year, the Smoky Classic BBQ Burger pairs Angus beef with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, pickles, crispy onions and barbecue sauce, while the Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich offers the same toppings on crispy white-meat chicken. Spicy Fries, served with or without cheese and a side of ranch, round out the seasonal lineup.

What shake flavors does Shake Shack have?

Shakes remain one of the Shack's biggest draws. Made with dense, velvety frozen custard and hand-spun to order, flavors range from classic Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Salted Caramel to more playful creations like a Strawberry Frosted Donut Shake. This year's seasonal rotation has included a Peppermint Bark Chocolate Shake, along with globally inspired flavors — including a mango passionfruit custard shake and a viral pistachio-and-chocolate offering that returned for summer.

The chain has also dabbled in bolder, international flavors in recent months. A Korean-inspired menu launched earlier this year featured a whole hand-breaded chicken breast coated in a spicy-sweet gochujang glaze, topped with scallions and a kimchi slaw made in partnership with a Korean kimchi company.

Does Shake Shack offer family or group meals?

Yes — large sharable boxes serve 12 and include options like the ShackBurger Box, Chicken Shack Box and Veggie Shack Box, and even the family dog can get in on the fun with treats like the Pooch-ini.

Why did Shake Shack choose Aliana in Richmond?

A Shake Shack spokesperson told CultureMap Houston that Richmond, and specifically Aliana, fit squarely into the company's growth strategy. "Given the area's sustained population growth and vibrant retail ecosystem, Richmond is the type of thriving market that we are targeting strategically to deepen Shake Shack's footprint beyond its initial urban presence," the spokesperson said. "In terms of Aliana, the shopping destination was a great next step for expansion as we continue to grow and reach new guests in the area."

Whether area residents are drawn in by the classic ShackBurger or curious about the latest seasonal shake, the new Richmond location gives Katy-area diners another reason to make the short drive to Aliana.