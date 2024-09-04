Rita’s Frozen Custard to Open Across from Katy Park

Katy, TX (Covering Katy News) – A popular frozen treat destination is set to make its debut in Katy, with Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opening a new location across from Katy Park in the H-E-B plaza, 24927 Morton Road.

Known for its Italian ice and creamy custard, Rita’s has built a loyal following nationwide. The new shop, positioned near one of the area’s busiest recreational spots, is expected to attract park visitors and families looking for a cool treat after sports games or a day outdoors.

Katy Park, a hub for youth sports, is expected to provide Rita’s with a steady stream of customers.

The official opening date has yet to be announced.