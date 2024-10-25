Portillo’s Expands to Katy, Stafford, and Willowbrook

CHICAGO (Covering Katy News) — Chicago based Portillo’s Restaurant, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, opened in Richmond this week and by the end of the year will also open in Katy, Stafford, and near the Willowbrook Mall in northwest Harris County, according to Michael Portillo, vice president and son of the company’s founder.

“We have a rapid expansion plan, and 22 months ago we did not have anything in Texas,” Portillo said. The expansion began in the Dallas area where there are six locations.

The menu features hot dogs, sandwiches, salads, pasta and burgers deserts and their famous chocolate cake shake.

The Katy location will be at 1021 Westside Parkway at Merchants Way near Katy Asian Town, and the University of Houston-Victoria at Katy campus. There are several other new restaurants in the area including PopStroke and Andretti Indoor Karting & Games.

The Portillo's Stafford location at 12419 Southwest Freeway near Murphy Road, will be within The Grid, a mixed-use development on the former Texas Instruments campus off Highway 59.

The first Houston-area Portillo’s opened this week in the Aliana subdivision. The Richmond Portillo's location is near the new Costco off Highway 99 at West Airport Boulevard.

“Soon we will have more restaurants in Texas than we have in our home market of Chicago,” Portillo told Covering Katy News.

Portillo's Willowbrook also opens later this year near the Willowbrook Mall at 7511 FM 1960 Road West near Highway 249.