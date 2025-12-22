Pittsburgh's Vocelli Pizza opening Katy location with halal menu

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Pittsburgh-based pizzeria will open a Katy location next year with a halal menu designed to appeal to Houston's diverse community.

Vocelli Pizza is scheduled to open in March 2026 at 2941 W. Grand Parkway at Morton Road in Katy.

"The team is excited to introduce Vocelli Pizza with a full halal menu," CEO Toni Bianco said. "There is a clear demand for high-quality halal pizza and delivery options, and we are proud to meet that need while bringing our brand to a new and dynamic market."

The menu includes pizza, wings, pizza rolls, salads, sandwiches and pasta. Specialty items include mac and cheese pizza, spinach mushroom rolls and a chicken parmesan sub.

Pittsburgh chain expanding to Houston area

"We are thrilled to continue our growth into new communities that share our passion for quality, service and authentic Italian-inspired food," Bianco said. "Our expansion into Dalton and Houston reflects the strong demand for our brand, and we look forward to delivering an exceptional experience to guests in both markets."

About Vocelli Pizza

Founded by Turkish immigrant Varol Ablak in 1988, Vocelli began franchising in 1993. The restaurant currently has more than 80 locations across multiple states, including Alabama, Georgia, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.