Pitch 25 beer garden breaks ground in Katy

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Pitch 25, the soccer-focused beer garden and restaurant run by former Houston Dynamo star Brian Ching, has broken ground on its new Katy location, with plans to open in early 2026 ahead of Houston's hosting of seven 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

The beer garden will be located at 22838 Grand Circle Blvd., part of the Katy Grand retail center located at the northeastern corner of Interstate 10 and the Grand Parkway.

The Katy beer garden will be 21,000 square feet, slightly smaller than the original 25,000-square-foot location on the east side of Houston's downtown. The Katy venue will feature two outdoor mini-soccer fields with an outdoor shaded beer garden between them, expanding on the original location's single indoor mini-pitch.

The new Pitch 25 will join several other entertainment venues at Katy Grand, including Popstroke, a Florida-based bar and restaurant featuring Tiger Woods-designed putting courses, and baseball "eatertainment" concept Home Run Dugout.

The development, owned by Houston-based NewQuest Properties, also houses Tim Ho Wan, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, Cinemark, Gloria's Latin Cuisine and Portillo's.

Ching also has preliminary plans to open a Pitch 25 location in San Antonio before the 2026 World Cup, with a design similar to the Katy beer garden.

There is also a beer garden in Old Katy. It opened in 2024. See our preview story here.