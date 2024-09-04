Piada Italian Street Food Opening New Katy Location

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Piada Italian Street Food is set to open its second location in Katy by the end of the year at Grand Morton Town Center along Highway 99 at Morton Ranch Road.

Known for its customizable pasta bowls, chopped salads, and Italian street wraps, Piada will feature a pickup window for quick service. The fast-casual chain has nearly 50 locations across the U.S. and continues to expand in the Houston area.

Piada will open next to the Xfinity Store.

The brand has locations focused in the Midwest and Texas, with the first Katy location opening in December 2023 at 4846 FM 1463, Ste. 600, Katy.

“Piada performs exceptionally well in Houston,” said Josh Friedlander of NewQuest Properties. “It offers a healthy, fresh menu that resonates with customers.”

This will be Piada’s fifth location in Greater Houston, further cementing its presence in the region’s growing food scene.