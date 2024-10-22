Panda Express to Open Fifth Katy Location in Spring 2025

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Panda Express is set to open its fifth Katy location in spring 2025 at the northeast corner of I-10 and Buc-ee's Boulevard according to a filing with the State of Texas. The new restaurant will join the chain’s existing Katy-area locations on Fry Road, Westheimer Parkway, South Mason Road, and Grand Parkway.

The popular chain, known for customizable meals featuring entrees like orange chicken, broccoli beef, and kung pao chicken, offers sides such as fried rice, chow mein, and super greens.

Founded in 1983 at the Glendale Galleria in California, Panda Express has grown to over 2,300 locations nationwide. With more than 47,000 employees and $3 billion in sales, it is the largest family-owned and operated Asian dining concept in the U.S.