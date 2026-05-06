North Italia to Open June 10 at LaCenterra

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – North Italia, the Italian restaurant chain known for scratch-made pastas and hand-tossed pizzas, is bringing its 10th Texas location to Katy, opening June 10 in the space formerly occupied by Baker Street Pub and Grill at LaCenterra. The site has undergone extensive renovations, including a much larger covered outdoor seating area.

The restaurant will occupy nearly 9,000 square feet at 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd. "The dining room, indoor/outdoor bar and two covered patios comfortably seat almost 300 guests and accommodate parties of all sizes," the company said.

A Design Rooted in Katy History

The Katy location leans into local history in its design. Texas muralist Kyle Wadsworth was commissioned to create custom artwork for the patio and private dining room.

According to the company, the murals draw inspiration from "the historic oak trees planted by early settlers of Katy, many of which are still preserved today," blending Texas heritage with Italian mythology to create what the company described as "a warm, layered environment that sets the Katy location apart through a more organic, narrative-driven design."

What's on the Menu

The menu includes North Italia staples like Agnolotti Al Pomodoro, Heirloom Tomato Burrata, and an Italian Cobb salad, alongside weekend brunch offerings like Strawberries & Cream French Toast and Bistro Steak & Eggs. Desserts include Tiramisu, Seasonal Butter Cake, and a Hazelnut Torta.

Hours, Reservations and Delivery

Reservations will be available through OpenTable, with lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch service planned, along with takeout and DoorDash delivery.

Now Hiring

Those interested in joining the North Italia team can stop by a job fair being held on-site through May 24 — weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.