New Dunkin' Location Brewing in Katy, Bringing Taste of New England to Texas

The coffee and doughnut giant confirmed plans for a new location along Cane Island Parkway. While company representatives stayed tight-lipped about an opening date, state regulatory filings indicate construction should wrap up by September.

For transplanted New Englanders accustomed to Dunkin's signature lighter roast "donut shop" coffee, the news brings a welcome taste of home to the Lone Star State.

The chain, which boasts more than 14,000 locations across 40 global markets, offers more than just its famous coffee and doughnuts. The menu features bagels, breakfast sandwiches, hash browns, teas, refreshers and frozen drinks.

The new Dunkin' will be located at 136 Cane Island Parkway in Katy, on the south side of I-10 across from Buc-ees.

It's unknown if the new location will also offer ice cream from Baskin Robbins which is a sister company to Dunkin'.

More information can be found at www.dunkindonuts.com.