Modern Italian restaurant North Italia coming to LaCenterra in spring 2026

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — North Italia will bring modern Italian dining to LaCenterra in the spring of 2026, replacing the British inspired Baker Street Pub and Grill with handcrafted pasta, wood-fired pizzas and seasonal Italian cuisine.

The restaurant chain, owned by Cheesecake Factory operates approximately 50 locations nationwide. In Texas, North Italia has eight locations across Austin, Dallas, Houston, Plano and San Antonio. The nearest location to Katy is Houston's CityCentre, 818 Town and Country Blvd. This is there menu.

× Expand Google Street View The North Italia location closest to Katy is this one in Houston's CityCentre off the Katy Freeway near Beltway 8.

The restaurant chain emphasizes its "fresh is what we consider a key ingredient" philosophy, with pasta and pizza dough made fresh daily.

One of the most popular menu items is said to be the white truffle garlic bread, featuring house-made ricotta, mozzarella, grana padano, a hard, semi-fat- Italian cheese, and fresh herbs. Other signature dishes include the Bolognese and margherita pizza.

Appetizers include wild shrimp scampi with blistered tomato, grana padano, garlic confit, herb butter and charred lemon, as well as calamari fritti, prosciutto bruschetta and Italian meatballs.

The Lasagna Bianca features braised short rib, bechamel, grana padano, provolone, mozzarella and herb breadcrumb — a departure from traditional lasagna. Other pasta options include chicken pesto and spicy rigatoni vodka.

Pizzas can be customized with a "bomba style" crust and the restaurant offers gluten-free pasta and crust options. Bomba style is a pizza topped with ingredients like stracciatella cheese, Calabrian chili, and Italian herbs.

Dessert selections include traditional tiramisu, seasonal butter cake, gelato and sorbetto, and a brookie sundae — a combination of brownie and cookie served with three gelato flavors.

The restaurant serves brunch on weekends and offers happy hour Monday through Friday. The dining experience includes a full bar with house-made cocktails, wine and numerous beer selections.

Construction on the 8,700-square-foot space at La Centerra, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd, is scheduled to begin this month with completion expected by March 1, 2026.