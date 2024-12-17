McDonald's Expands in Katy: New Morton Road Location Offers McDelivery

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) – McDonald's is expanding its presence in Katy with three new locations, including one near completion on Morton Road that will offer the chain's new delivery service.

The 2430 Morton Road location, located in the H-E-B shopping center across from Katy Park, is in its final construction phase and currently hiring staff to start work this week.

"Start work this week. Hiring all positions," a sign in front of the new McDonald's says.

Covering Katy first reported on their plans to open back in January.

McDelivery

The location will feature McDelivery, the company's mobile app-based ordering and delivery service. You can use Apple Pay or Google Pay, or a card that's linked to the app for to pay for your order.

"Then you get to chill and let the McD’s come to you," McDonald's says.

McDonald's has partnered with Uber Eats to deliver their food.

"We take care of the food, Uber Eats handles the delivery," the company says.

More questions about McDelivery? Check out their Q&A page.

Check the McDelivery App to see where the service is available.

The new McDonald's location on Morton Road across from Katy Park. The help wanted sign outside the soon to open McDonald's near Katy Park on Morton Road.

More Katy Area McDonald's are coming

Two additional McDonald's restaurants are planned for the area.

Construction of a location near FM 1093 and Spring Green Boulevard is scheduled to begin in early 2025.

Another restaurant is planned for Jordan Ranch at 2340 Texas Heritage Parkway, with construction set to start in January 2026.

State filings indicate the Jordan Ranch McDonald's will include a dual-lane drive-thru and is expected to take six months to complete.