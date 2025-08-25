Local Table Team Debuts New Concept 'Local Spot' in Fulshear

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The team behind popular neighborhood restaurant Local Table has opened its latest concept in fast-growing Fulshear, bringing more dining options to the rapidly expanding Houston suburb.

Local Spot had a soft opening Friday in the Cross Creek Ranch master-planned community.

The family-owned and operated concept is housed in the former Italian Maid Cafe space at 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane, adjacent to the Cross Creek Ranch Welcome Center.

Local Spot Menu Features American Cuisine and Craft Cocktails

The Local Spot and Local Table ownership team, dubbed Eat Local Concepts, includes brothers and cousins Ashkan Nowamooz, Arash Noamouz, Alex Nowamooz, Shervin Sharifi and Neima Shari.

Local Spot offers a menu of curated American fare, a broad beverage program and a family-friendly atmosphere, the company said.

"The foundation of our restaurant group is built around homegrown communities," said Shervin Sharifi, who also is a longtime resident of Cross Creek Ranch. "Local Spot was designed intentionally for families on the go and also families looking for a spot to unwind together and make some core memories. We really wanted a unique understanding of what the community and greater Fulshear area wanted in terms of a place to dine out and gather, and born was Local Spot."

Local Spot's menu was curated by the group's executive chef and co-owner, Sue Nowamooz, to emphasize classic bar favorites with a modern twist.

Guests can expect a variety of offerings like The Spot sampler wings, charcuterie board, The Spot smash burger, a crab roll and an Italian sub.

The menu also includes specialty pizzas such as the spicy Buffalo and the Meatworks, as well as desserts like the doughnut holes with chocolate and raspberry dips or The Spot ice cream sandwich.

Signature Cocktails and Family-Friendly Atmosphere in Cross Creek Ranch

The beverages will feature signature cocktails such as the Cucumber Confidential, which is essentially a cucumber martini; Elijah's Summer With a Saint, a bourbon-based cocktail with elderflower and cranberry; and The Kickback, a sweet and spicy vodka, jalapeno and strawberry lemonade.

Guests also can enjoy a wide selection of beer, seltzers and wine at the new Fulshear restaurant.

The new neighborhood spot officially opened for regular business Saturday.

"We're thrilled to welcome Local Spot to Cross Creek Ranch," Stephen Brovarone, Cross Creek Ranch's vice president and general manager, said in the release. "Their commitment to creating a warm, inviting atmosphere is sure to make them a favorite gathering spot, not just for our residents, but for friends and neighbors across the area."

Eat Local Concepts Expands Restaurant Portfolio Across Greater Houston

Local Spot plans to share more information early this fall on its upcoming themed nights, which will include game day watch parties, bourbon nights, family-friendly movie nights and much more.

Local Spot will be the eighth restaurant for Eat Local Concepts, which has established a strong presence in Houston's suburban dining scene.

In 2021, Eat Local Concepts opened a Local Table location in the Garden Oaks-Oak Forest area. The 6,400-square-foot restaurant at 2003 W. 34th St. is the suburban-focused company's closest location to Houston's Inner Loop.

Local Table also has locations in Fulshear, Cinco Ranch, Bridgeland and The Woodlands.

Eat Local Concepts also created Local Bar, which is next door to the Katy and Bridgeland locations.

Fulshear Population Boom Drives Commercial Development Growth

Fulshear has seen a surge in development in recent years, making it one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas.

Last month, Janapriya Upscale USA, an affiliate of India-based real estate company Janapriya, broke ground on a transformative town center project in the city.

Fulshear Central is a 22-acre development designed to include more than 130,000 square feet of retail, restaurants and office condos; a large green space for events; and a walking trail around a 4-acre pond.

New Food Truck Park and Retail Development Coming to Fulshear

Other commercial development is underway as well in the booming Houston suburb. Last month, the Fulshear City Council approved a specific use permit for a food truck park called The Track FTX. It will include a 4,500-square-foot building to service multiple food trucks parked on-site at 8418 First St., offering about 2,000 square feet of indoor "social space" with tables in addition to restrooms, a kitchen and a serving/bar area, along with some outdoor patio areas.

