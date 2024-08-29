Lazy Dog Restaurant Hiring for new Richmond location

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) — Lazy Dog Restaurants plans to hire more than 150 workers for its new location along Highway 99 in the Waterview Estates area, the company announced Wednesday. The restaurant is set to open in October at 4810 Waterview Meadow Drive, in Richmond, marking the chain's third location in the Houston region.

Hiring Now

Lazy Dog is seeking to fill positions including servers, cooks, bartenders, bussers, and hosts. Applications can be submitted online at the Lazy Dog website, via text, or by calling the restaurant directly. Interviews will be held at the new location from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Lazy Dog Restaurants, which was named a “Great Place to Work” for the seventh consecutive year in 2024, is known for offering employees a positive work environment, along with opportunities for training and career development.

“We are thrilled to soon be serving guests for the first time. With new job positions available, we are looking forward to building a team of exceptionally friendly and talented people that will expand our Lazy Dog family,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog Restaurants.

× Expand Lazy Dog Restaurant An inside photo of the Lazy Dog.

Rocky Mountain Vibe

Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog seeks to offer the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. The restaurant will feature a design inspired by the Rocky Mountains, with lodge-style furnishings, stone accents, and artwork reflecting Wyoming's natural beauty. A large outdoor patio with a fire pit will provide a space for gatherings.