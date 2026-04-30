Latin Bites Café takes top prize at 31st annual Katy Sip n Stroll

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Chef Carlos Ramos of Latin Bites Café earned first place at the 31st annual Katy Sip N Stroll on April 11 at The ARK by Norris Conference Center, with his passion fruit tuna taco ceviche edging out a competitive field of more than 30 restaurants.

Executive Chef Ryan Hallsted of Pearl & Vine took runner-up honors with a braised short rib with caviar béarnaise. Güzel Cakes, available at area Kroger stores, won the best dessert title by popular vote.

The event benefited Christ Clinic, a nonprofit providing free and low-cost medical care to uninsured and underserved residents in the Katy area.

× Expand Covering Katy News Executive Chef Ryan Hallsted of Pearl & Vine took runner-up honors at the 2026 Katy Sip n Stroll with a braised short rib with caviar béarnaise.

Highlights among participating restaurants included Aga's chicken lollipops, Babin's crab cakes served inside a speakeasy setting, and a Vietnamese crepe spring roll from Saigon Hustle, which is new to the Katy market. Gauchos do Sul drew one of the longest lines of the night, and House of Twenty-Five offered fresh sushi rolls, bacon hug and gyoza.

The event is produced by Food & Vine Time Productions, founded by Constance McDerby and Clifton McDerby, which has raised more than $2 million for local charities since 2002. The next Katy Sip N Stroll is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2026. Tickets and information are available at sipandstroll.com.

Nine culinary professionals served as judges: Katie Stone, president of The Cleverley Stone Foundation; Stephanie Lamour, culinary arts program director at Culinary Institute LeNôtre; Cuc Lam, award-winning private chef and culinary instructor; Kyle Hardwick, certification chair of the Texas Chef's Association Houston Chapter; Ricardo Bravo, executive chef at The Westin Houston Medical Center/Museum District; Fadi Dimassi, chef and owner of Fadi's Mediterranean Grill; Bart Black, executive chef at Professional Reps; Alyssa Dole, event and culinary director at PETRA Built Foundation; and Pedro Sanchez, executive chef at BraeBurn Country Club.

The event was presented by Kroger with support from Aruba Tourism, Designer Plastic Surgery, ENT & Allergy Associates, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Renewal by Andersen, Houston City College, Texas Renaissance Festival, Ambers Jewelry, SpeedPro The Woodlands and The Best Houston Movers.