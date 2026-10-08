Kroger to host Sip N Stroll events at two Katy stores ahead of Sip N Stroll

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Kroger is bringing a preview of Katy Sip N Stroll to two Katy-area grocery stores this month, offering wine tastings, food samples, product demonstrations and special discounts ahead of the annual community event in November.

The grocery chain will host Sip N Shop events on two consecutive Saturdays, giving shoppers an opportunity to sample products, discover seasonal favorites and meet local vendors and brand representatives.

The events are scheduled for:

Saturday, Oct. 17: Kroger Marketplace, 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Kroger Marketplace, 1712 Spring Green Blvd., Katy.

Both events will feature wine tastings, in-store sampling, interactive demonstrations and photo opportunities.

Shoppers who purchase six or more bottles of wine will receive a 25% discount. Additional promotions and savings will also be available during the events, according to Kroger.

"As a proud presenting sponsor of Katy Sip N Stroll, we're excited to bring a taste of the event directly to our customers through these in-store experiences," said Shayna Barrett, Kroger's head of communications and public affairs. "The Sip N Shop events showcase the products, flavors and hospitality our customers love while creating opportunities to engage with the community in a fun and meaningful way."

The in-store celebrations lead up to the 32nd annual Katy Sip N Stroll, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris.

The annual event brings together local restaurants, beverage providers, businesses and residents for an evening of food, drinks and community fundraising.

Kroger is the presenting sponsor of this year's event.

For more information about Katy Sip N Stroll or to purchase tickets, visit www.sipandstroll.com.