Krazy Dog opens in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy) — Krazy Dog has opened its latest location at 1507 S. Mason Road in Katy, offering a fresh take on the traditional corn dog. Unlike American corn dogs, Krazy Dog’s Korean-style corn dogs are made with a rice flour batter and coated with Panko bread crumbs. Customers can choose from five filling options, including traditional sausage and cheese, and a variety of toppings.

The menu also features sides like loaded fries and croissants toasted in a waffle maker and topped with sweet ingredients known as croffles.

“We are here to spread our great Korean culture,” said owner Min Ju. “I believe that learning about food and people is the best way to understand another country’s culture,” she told the Community Impact.

The Katy location is Krazy Dog’s third Houston-area location The first opened in Cypress in 2021, followed by a second location south of Beltway 8 in 2023.

For more information, visit www.krazydogus.com.