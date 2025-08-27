Popular Food Television Program to Highlight Katy Restaurants to Multi-State Audience

CITY OF KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The Katy City Council on Monday approved a $28,000 convention and tourism bureau grant for the creation of a half-hour television program that will help promote Katy food and attractions to a regional television audience.

Special Edition TV Program to Feature Katy Restaurants and Attractions

The program, to be called "Katy on the Menu: A Special Edition of Goodtaste," will feature profiles of three, possibly four, Katy eateries and other local attractions, according to city documents.

Austin-based Goodtaste TV, which produces the "Good Taste with Tanji" program, will present the show with the Katy Foundation, which is associated with the Katy Area Chamber of Commerce, according to city documents.

"Good Taste with Tanji" Brings Regional TV Exposure to Katy

"Good Taste with Tanji" profiles restaurants around Texas and is broadcast in Texas, Oklahoma and Nashville. The program airs locally on KPRC-TV, Houston's NBC affiliate. The special edition will focus exclusively on Katy, other than segments from the show's regular sponsors. The episode is expected to air at least twice, likely three or four times, and will receive significant social media promotion. The social media promotion will cover both the program itself and individual segments. Based on Cision marketing data, sponsors have received promotion value exceeding $250,000 per month from Goodtaste digital, social and traditional media, according to city documents.

TV Host Tanji Patton Becomes Regular Visitor to Katy Food Scene

Tanji Patton, the program's host, is a former journalist at WOAI-TV, San Antonio's NBC affiliate. She has become a regular in the Katy area as "Good Taste with Tanji" has grown in regional popularity. In November of 2024, Goodtaste featured Katy's Southern Dough Baking company, 908 Ave. B, in a seven minute profile. That episode can be viewed here.

The program also features Goya Foods of Texas, which is headquartered in Brookshire. Patton and Fernando Desa, Goya Foods executive chef, regularly produce a segment where Desa prepares dishes featuring Goya-made ingredients. Watch those segments here.

In addition to Goya, H-E-B and Black's BBQ in Lockhart area also sponsors of Good Taste TV with Tanji.

Local Business Owner Reports TV Show Success Drives Downtown Sales

During the public comments portion of Monday's meeting, Edgar Carlson, co-owner of Southern Dough Baking Co. & Cafe, said he could tell by the sales both at the restaurant and retailers on the Historic Downtown Square that the show — which ran again twice last weekend — brought people to the downtown area.

Katy Attracts Multiple Food Tourism TV Programs

"Good Taste with Tanji" isn't the only show that has visited Katy in recent months. Earlier this year, Chet Garner, host of "The Daytripper," devoted a full program to Katy food and attractions. The program profiles communities across Texas, along with some of their attractions and restaurants, and airs on KUHT-TV, Houston's PBS affiliate.