What to Know About Katy Sip N Stroll 2026 — Date, Tickets and Details

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Katy's longest-running wine and culinary event returns this spring as Katy Sip N Stroll 2026 takes place Friday, April 25, from 6-9 p.m. at The ARK by Norris Event Center.

The all-inclusive evening benefits Christ Clinic, a nonprofit providing medical care and counseling to uninsured and underserved residents in the Katy area.

Produced by Food & Vine Time Productions and presented by Kroger, the event is in its 31st year as the original community wine event in Katy.

Guests will have access to tastings from more than 300 beverages, including over 200 wines, craft beer and spirits. More than 35 local restaurants and food vendors will compete for the Premier Culinary Awards, judged by chefs, food influencers and media. The Kroger Experience Alley, a 60-foot display of gourmet food offerings, also returns.

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Highlights include:

Wine and beverage tastings featuring sparkling wines and a Spirits Patio with tequila, whiskey, bourbon and more.

featuring sparkling wines and a Spirits Patio with tequila, whiskey, bourbon and more. Premier Culinary Award competition among 35-plus chefs presenting signature dishes.

competition among 35-plus chefs presenting signature dishes. Sweets District with dessert offerings.

with dessert offerings. Kroger Experience Alley featuring gourmet cheeses, meats and specialty products.

featuring gourmet cheeses, meats and specialty products. Live music by Shang and Byron's 2 Man Band on the Aruba Tourism Stage.

by Shang and Byron's 2 Man Band on the Aruba Tourism Stage. Artisan vendors with shopping options ahead of Mother's Day.

with shopping options ahead of Mother's Day. VIP Experience with early entry, premium selections, a large tasting glass and a swag bag.

"We're excited to welcome the community back for another Katy Sip N Stroll and continue our tradition of pouring for a purpose," said Constance McDerby, event co-founder. "This is a fun, relaxed evening that brings people together while supporting Christ Clinic and the essential medical services they provide right here in our community."

General admission tickets are $65. VIP admission is $110 and includes early access and premium perks. Tickets are available at sipandstroll.com/events/spring

Katy Sip N Stroll is presented by Kroger with support from Aruba Tourism and media partners like Covering Katy News.