Katy Sip N Stroll 2025: 30th Anniversary Event Features Wine Tasting, Food and Live Music Nov. 1

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The 30th edition of Katy Sip N Stroll returns Nov. 1 with a glow-in-the-dark theme featuring more than 300 beverages, food from 35 local restaurants and live music.

The event, presented by Kroger, runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Ark by Norris.

This year's "Let's Glow" theme encourages attendees to wear neon clothing and participate in a best costume contest.

What to expect at Katy Sip N Stroll

Guests will sample more than 200 wines plus craft beer and spirits.

The event includes several themed areas: a Spirits Patio with bourbons and tequilas, Sweet Tooth Alley for desserts, and Kroger Experience Alley featuring 60 feet of gourmet food selections.

Live music will be provided by Shang and Byron, who will lead a light parade through the event grounds.

Katy Sip N Stroll ticket prices and VIP options Tickets start at $65 for general admission. VIP tickets cost $95 and include early entry, private lounge seating, passed hors d'oeuvres, premium wine and cheese pairing, and a keepsake glass.

TheEvent benefits Christ Clinic

Proceeds benefit Christ Clinic, which provides healthcare to uninsured and underinsured residents in Katy and surrounding areas.

"Even in a city with the world's largest medical center, some community members still go without care," said Jay Donnella of Christ Clinic. "Christ Clinic bridges that gap, offering doctor and mid-level provider visits, necessary testing, and medications at minimal cost."

Kroger preview event Oct. 18

A preview event will be held Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kroger Marketplace, 1712 Spring Green Blvd. in Katy.

The preview includes nine tasting stations and offers attendees $10 off general admission tickets purchased in-store.

Additional information is available at www.sipandstroll.com. You can buy tickets here.

The event is supported by multiple sponsors including Land Rover, Frost Bank, Alexander Valley Vineyards, Duckhorn Vineyards, University of Houston and Covering Katy News.