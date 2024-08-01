Katy's No Label Brewing Celebrates IPA Day and Craft Beer Month

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News)—No Label Brewing Co. will celebrate IPA Day and the start of Houston Craft Beer Month this Thursday, August 1, with a lineup of events and special releases.

Festivities at No Label Brewing Co.

The taproom will host an IPA Day party featuring live music, exclusive glassware, and a variety of IPAs. Food will be provided by TX BIRRIA BOYZ, with free meals for kids, making it a family-friendly event. Attendees can also look forward to a night preview of the new release, Pale Horse.

Highlighting Award-Winning IPAs

The celebration will showcase several of No Label's acclaimed IPAs, including:

Cali Boy West Coast IPA (2022 Silver Medal World Beer Cup)

(2022 Silver Medal World Beer Cup) Glorious Day Double IPA

281 Hazy IPA (2024 NY International Beer Competition Silver Medal)

(2024 NY International Beer Competition Silver Medal) Up, Up, and Away Hazy IPA

Hop Tua American IPA

"IPA Day is one of our favorite celebrations of the year," said Tom Paynter, Co-Owner and Marketing Director at No Label Brewing Co. "This time, we're making it bigger and better as we kick off Houston Craft Beer Month. We're excited to share our award-winning IPAs and new releases with our community."

Houston Craft Beer Month

To mark the start of Houston Craft Beer Month, No Label Brewing Co. will reintroduce fan favorites Ridgeback and Pale Horse.

Supporting the Houston Food Bank

Exclusive merchandise and beer combos will be available, with proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank.

"It's important now more than ever to support local businesses and help keep our community thriving," Paynter added.

Collaborating with Local Establishments

No Label Brewing Co. has partnered with local venues to extend the IPA Day festivities for those unable to attend the taproom event. Participating locations include:

Blood Bros BBQ

Cigar International

Creekwood Grill

Fat Boys Pizza

Katy Beer Garden

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

Mo's Irish Pub

Phat Eatery (Katy & Woodlands)

World of Beer (Cypress)

"Whether you're joining us at the taproom or celebrating at one of our partner locations, we want everyone to feel the excitement and joy of IPA Day," said Paynter. "Let's make this a day to remember and toast to the vibrant craft beer community."

