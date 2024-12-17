Jaggers Restaurant coming to Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Jaggers restaurant, a restaurant chain affiliated with Texas Roadhouse, will be opening in 2025 along the Grand Parkway near Morton Ranch Road.

Described by Texas Roadhouse founder, the late Kent Taylor, as “What if Chick-fil-A and Five Guys got married and had a kid,” - The restaurant, which features burgers, chicken tenders, and specialty sandwiches, will join two other burger establishments already operating in the shopping center. Affordable prices are part of its appeal, with the "Crazy Good Cheeseburger" priced around $7 and a Bacon Avocado Burger priced just over $9.

The company will break ground on its new 3,900-square-foot location at Grand Morton Town Center, making it the second Jaggers in Texas.

While the arrival of another burger restaurant might raise eyebrows, Josh Friedlander of NewQuest, the development company behind Grand Morton, believes the market can support it. "Jaggers will be a strong addition to Grand Morton's dining options," he says, noting that each burger establishment offers different specialties.

The new location represents broader trends in Katy's retail development. Grand Morton Town Center, which opened in 2015, has grown into a 91-acre retail hub that's now nearly fully leased. The development's success parallels Katy's population boom – the area has seen a 32 percent increase in residents over just four years, with almost 508,000 people now living within seven miles of the center.

Jaggers, founded in 2014, currently operates 10 locations across Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, and Texas. The chain's first Texas location opened in Longview, northeast of Dallas.

The restaurant is expected to open in early summer at the Grand Parkway entrance of the shopping center.

"It's Katy. It's synonymous with growth," Friedlander says, pointing to the Grand Parkway's completion a decade ago as a catalyst for the area's development.