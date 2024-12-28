In-N-Out Burger Plans New Fort Bend County Location

ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) – In-N-Out Burger, a favorite among fast-food enthusiasts, is preparing to establish a new location in Rosenberg at 27025 Southwest Freeway.

Permit filings reveal the project will feature a new shell structure, complete with a convenience store and gas station facilities. The site will cover 10,581 square feet, with construction costs estimated at $1.59 million.

This addition highlights the chain's expanding footprint in Texas, where it continues to gain popularity.

Details regarding the opening date have yet to be shared.