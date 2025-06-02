Humble Grounds Coffee thriving in Cane Island

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Popular local coffeehouse Humble Grounds Coffee is thriving at its third Houston-area location at 2100 Cane Island Parkway in Katy, which opened recently, nestled behind The Oaks Restaurant Cane Island.

"We're all about bringing our neighbors together over quality coffee and fresh food," the company says. "Support our small business by stopping in for one of our made to order breakfast sandwiches or a variety of paninis for lunch."

"Thank you for all the love and support that got us here," the company said in a social media post announcing the opening. "We're beyond excited to serve kindness and coffee to this amazing community. Come say hi, sip something cozy and make yourself at home!"

× Expand Humble Grounds The employees at the Humble Grounds Cane Island locaiton.

Owner and entrepreneur Becca Ryan Speed has created several new jobs across the growing coffee company and it's newest location.

The location joins Humble Grounds' existing Houston-area locations at 11525 S. Fry Road in Fulshear, and at 1512 Avenue C in historic Old Katy. The Fulshear location opened in September 2020, with the Old Katy coffee shop opening in December 2023.