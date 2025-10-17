HTeaO Opens Second Katy Location on Kingsland Boulevard

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — HTeaO will open its second Katy location Saturday at 21810 Kingsland Blvd a short distance east of S. Mason Road.

The iced tea franchise will offer free cups of tea from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. during its grand opening. The first 250 customers will receive limited-edition T-shirts.

Franchise owner Lance Zimmerman said the community's response to the brand's first Katy location prompted the expansion. The first store is located on the corner of Ave. D and Franz Road in Old Katy.

"We've seen how much Katy has embraced HTeaO, and it's been incredible to watch the community make it their own," Zimmerman said. "That excitement and loyalty made opening this new location an easy decision."

"We want this new store to feel like a daily stop for our neighbors, whether it's grabbing tea on the way to work, picking up a gallon for the family, or catching up with friends in the afternoon," Zimmerman said. "HTeaO is all about bringing people together over something simple and refreshing.

The store offers more than 20 flavors of sweetened and unsweetened tea made with 100% natural ingredients and a proprietary water filtration system. The location also serves water and coffee products through in-store and drive-thru service.

Grand opening promotions include buy-one-get-one-free tea all day Saturday and Sunday, and half-priced gallons through Oct. 25. The store will offer daily happy hour from 2-4 p.m. with buy-one-get-one-free tea of any size.

Customers can order through the HTeaO app to earn rewards and receive exclusive deals.

The store will be open 7 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8:05 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit hteao.com.