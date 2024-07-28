Harris County Honors Katy's Phat Eatery founder

HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News)—On July 15, Harris County Commissioner's Court honored the life and service of the late owner of Katy's Phat Eatery.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones presented a resolution remembering Chef Alex Au-Yeung's community contributions and dedication to the culinary arts.

Commissioner Briones and Queenie, Alex's wife, were surrounded by Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Commissioners Rodney Ellis, Adrian Garcia, and Tom Ramsey, with Phat Eatery staff, Dragana Harris, Sabrina Miskelly, and Rebecca Valentino.

Alex Au-Yeung, who was 52 years old, passed away following "a swift and courageous battle with cancer," according to a March 29, 2024, announcement from restaurant management.

Au-Yeung opened Phat Eatery in Katy's Asian Town in 2018. The restaurant specializes in Malaysian street food and quickly became popular in the Katy area due to its authentic flavors and warm, inviting atmosphere.

"Alex's uncompromising dedication to hospitality made everyone in his restaurant feel welcome," the restaurant's statement said at the time of his death. "He always looked for ways to create a better guest experience and take care of his team."

Friends say he never hesitated to support a cause, help his peers, or show up for the Katy and Houston communities he loved.

The resolution recognized Au-Yeung's professional achievements and deep commitment to the community.

Phat Eatery remains in business, with locations in Katy's Asian Town, 23119 Colonial Pkwy, suite b-2, and 2290 Buckthorne Place in The Woodlands.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News