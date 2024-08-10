Harris County Smokehouse Closes - Fogo de Chão Coming to Katy and Cypress

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) — Harris County Smokehouse at the corner of I-10 is closed and surrounded by a construction fence and next year Fogo de Chão, the popular Brazilian restaurant will take it's location near the Costco corner where the Katy Freeway meets Highway 99.

Fogo is set to expand its footprint in the greater Houston metropolitan area with the opening of the new location in Katy in 2025. Katy restaurant will cover 7,456 square feet at 222 West Grand Parkway South.

The new Fogo's location sets up a Brazilian Steakhouse showdown with Gauchos Do Sul a short distance away on Highway 99 south of the Katy Freeway.

Fogo will also open a new Cypress restaurant that spans 7,345 square feet and is set to open in 2024 at 19820 Northwest Freeway, located in the Crossroads area which is home to premier residences, shops, offices and dining options.

“Our growth in Houston is a strategic step to introduce our approachable and authentic dining experience from Brazil to new and existing markets,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “After being a part of the local community for nearly 25 years, we are excited to open our 4th and 5th Houston area locations and look forward to introducing guests to the Culinary Art of Churrasco in Katy and Cypress.”

Both locations will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill. This design will offer guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs as they butcher, hand carve, and grill high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame, creating a craveable salty bark. The restaurant will also include a Market Table featuring seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

In keeping with Fogo’s commitment to providing a warm and inviting atmosphere, the Katy location will offer engaging social gathering spaces throughout Bar Fogo, where guests can enjoy All-Day Happy Hour for any occasion. The restaurant will also feature dry-aged meat lockers showcasing indulgent cuts like the 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for a rich flavor.

The Katy and Cypress locations will bring the total number of Fogo de Chão restaurants in the Greater Houston area to five, joining existing locations in Friendswood, The Woodlands, and Houston on Westheimer.

For more information about Fogo, visit https://fogo.com/