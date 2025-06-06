Happy National Donut Day: The history behind the celebration

NEW YORK (Covering Katy News) – The Salvation Army marks the 87th annual National Donut Day today with celebrity Food Network chef Buddy Valastro, who plans to distribute donuts at a Veterans Affairs hospital in New York City while Houston based Shipley Do-Nuts is planning a month long celebration.

National Donut Day, celebrated on the first Friday of June, was established by The Salvation Army to honor volunteers known as "Donut Lassies" who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Valastro, star of the former hit series "Cake Boss" and owner of Carlo's Bakery, will debut special donuts at three New York-area bakeries Friday, with plans for a full rollout this fall.

Closer to home, Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts, the nation's oldest and largest donut and kolache brand, is celebrating National Donut Day for a whole month of freebie Fridays, kicking off on June 6, with a free glazed donut with any purchase while supplies last. The fun continues with delicious deals each week. Read more here.

"After nearly nine decades of making life delicious, we think donuts deserve more than just one day," said Shipley Do-Nuts Senior Vice President of Marketing Laurie Curtis. "So, we are making summer even sweeter with a National Donut Month full of freebies."

The Salvation Army has organized events in communities nationwide to mark the occasion. In Dallas, donuts will be given to local veterans at Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, the largest Salvation Army multiuse facility in North Texas.

The holiday traces its origins to 1917, when Salvation Army volunteer officers traveled to France to establish field bases near World War I front lines. In makeshift huts, these officers, known as Donut Lassies, provided soldiers with supplies, spiritual support and freshly fried donuts that became symbols of comfort and morale boosters.

The Donut Lassies are credited with popularizing donuts in the United States when troops returned home. The Salvation Army of Chicago created the holiday in 1938 to recognize the volunteers' work and raise funds during the Great Depression.

"National Donut Day is a time to remember the lasting impact of a unique piece of history and to honor the heroic men and women who have served our country," said Commissioner Merle Heatwole, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Their courage and dedication to serving others reflect the heart of our mission and continue to inspire the work we do every day in communities across the country."

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 27 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through food assistance, shelter, disaster relief and other services at 6,400 centers nationwide.