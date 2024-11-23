Goodcents Subshop Opening Near Grayson Lakes

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) – Goodcents, a Kansas-based sub sandwich shop franchise, will open its first Texas store in Katy on Dec. 5 at 2206 Katy Flewellen, across from the Grayson Lakes subdivision.

Goodcents operates nearly 70 locations across 10 states, with dozens more in development.

A grand opening celebration is planned for 11 a.m., where the first person in line will win free subs for a year. Additionally, the first 15 people in line will receive Goodcents swag bags, and all attendees will be entered into a raffle for prizes, including another chance to win free subs for a year and additional Goodcents merchandise.

The new restaurant will also feature special offers on combos and catering during its first month of operation.

Jax and Chad Johnson, Kansas City area natives who now live in the Katy area, are the franchise owners. They have signed an agreement to open 10 stores in the Houston area over the next 10 years.

“We are thrilled to share a taste of Kansas City with our neighbors in our new home. I moved away 14 years ago, and I still crave Goodcents’ turkey sub on wheat,” said Jax Johnson, who worked at Goodcents in high school. “I have always loved Goodcents’ food and the smell of Goodcents’ trademark bread baking. No one makes a sandwich like Goodcents.”

Joe Bisogno, founder and CEO of Goodcents, expressed his excitement for the Johnsons.

“We are happy to welcome Jax and Chad to the Goodcents family and to celebrate this grand opening with them,” he said. “They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we look forward to announcing many more Texas-sized openings and successes in the future.”